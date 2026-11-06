In France, near the town of Lent, a bus carrying schoolchildren left the road and crashed into a tree. At least two people — a child and a young person — were killed, while another 16 were injured.

The accident occurred in the morning

As Deutsche Welle reports, the accident occurred on Friday morning near Lent, in the Ain department in eastern France. BFMTV reported that two of the injured are in serious condition.

Lent Mayor Yves Christen said that at around 7:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT), the bus left the road and crashed into a tree in a ditch.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shelter for victims

According to the mayor, 70 people were involved in the incident. A local community hall was opened to provide temporary shelter for those affected by the accident.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot was heading to the scene of the accident.

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