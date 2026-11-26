In France, French actor Gérard Depardieu will stand trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. This was reported by France 24, citing the actor's lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski. Depardieu denies any wrongdoing in the case.

Charlotte Arnould's statement

Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018. According to her, the two incidents of violence took place at the actor's home in Paris when she was in her early 20s.

The 77-year-old Depardieu denies the allegations. Last year, his legal team challenged the prosecution's decision to send the case to trial.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another case involving the actor

Earlier this month, Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 conviction in a sexual assault case. According to France 24, he admitted guilt and apologized to the victims.

If found guilty in the Arnould case, the actor could face between 15 and 20 years in prison. Depardieu has appeared in more than 200 films over five decades, including “Green Card,” “The Last Metro,” and “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

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