In France on Saturday, November 21, tens of thousands of people took part in protests marking the sixth consecutive weekend of demonstrations. Participants demanded improved public services and expressed outrage over the rising cost of living and inequality, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The number of participants decreased

Organizers said that 150,000 people participated across the country. A week earlier, they reported 200,000 protesters, while 800,000 people attended the first large-scale rally on October 17. France's Interior Ministry estimated Saturday's turnout at 82,500 people, compared with 106,000 counted by the ministry on the previous Saturday.

In Paris, thousands of people gathered at Place de la République before marching toward the eastern part of the city. Representatives of trade unions, left-wing parties, student organizations and the Yellow Vests movement attended the rally. One group erected symbolic gravestones declaring the “death” of public services, including social security and education.

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Student demands and clashes

The protest movement began in mid-September with demonstrations by high school students demanding better learning conditions. It later grew into a nationwide campaign against high prices, inadequate public services and police brutality. Manon Moret, secretary-general of the Unef student union, said that young people in different countries face social insecurity and are forced to choose between housing, medical care and adequate food.

On the previous day, the French parliament passed a law strengthening protections for law enforcement officers when using weapons. The document was criticized by left-wing forces. Overall, the rallies were largely peaceful, but clashes occurred in some cities: participants tried to gather in prohibited areas, set fire to cars and garbage containers, and police used tear gas. According to AFP estimates, since the beginning of the protests at least 31 people have suffered serious injuries as a result of security forces' actions; the authorities have not released official statistics.

Demonstrations took place, among other cities, in Lille, Marseille and Lyon. Trade unions and activists called for the protests to continue in the coming weeks.

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