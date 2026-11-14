France prepares for fifth Saturday of protests — Channel NewsAsia

France is scheduled to hold its fifth consecutive day of protests on Saturday, November 14. The main rally is due to begin in Paris at 13:00 local time, while dozens of gatherings are also expected in other cities across the country. Participants are protesting, among other things, inflation and a bill that would provide additional legal protection for police officers when using weapons, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Participants and demands

For more than a month, high school blockades and demonstrations over the rising cost of living have continued in the country. The protests are taking place ahead of presidential elections scheduled for next year. Previous rallies were mostly peaceful, but were accompanied by isolated incidents of violence and allegations of police violence.

In Paris, the Yellow Vests movement was expected to join high school students, trade unions and other activists. Some demonstrators are demanding stronger protection of children from sexual violence, while others oppose a bill on the presumption of lawful self-defense for police officers who used weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Controversial bill

The lower house of parliament has already approved the document, which is to be considered by the Senate next. Supporters of the initiative, including the far-right National Rally party, believe it is necessary to prevent police officers from being automatically suspected of excessive use of force. At the same time, activists say the bill will make it more difficult to hold law enforcement officers accountable.

Last week, lawyers condemned alleged police violence during previous protests. According to them, it resulted in serious injuries, including to hands, legs and eyes. Authorities said that about 146,000 people took part in rallies across France last Saturday. The largest protests of recent weeks took place during a strike on Thursday, when more than 500,000 people took to the streets. Trade unions also called for a new day of strikes on Tuesday, rejecting the government's promise to raise the minimum wage by 0.6%.

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