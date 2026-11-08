In France, the collective of activists and medical professionals Lacrymos du sang said it had received more than 10,000 testimonies within several weeks from protesters and passers-by about changes in menstrual cycles after contact with tear gas. The reports included, in particular, more severe pain and heavier bleeding. This was reported by France 24.

The collective plans to publish the survey results on November 17. One of its members, midwife Johanne Voahangi-Nirina, said that reports also came from women who had not taken part in demonstrations but lived, shopped, or walked near places where gas was used. In her view, this may mean that stress is not the only possible explanation for such complaints.

Research data

The Lacrymos du sang initiative was launched following the example of a study conducted in Portland after the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States in 2020. In a survey of 2,200 people, more than half of respondents reported cramps, heavier bleeding, and other health problems after exposure to tear gas. It was the first published peer-reviewed scientific paper to identify a link between contact with the gas and menstrual disorders.

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Solenne Rougeaux Fernandez Garcia, a neuroendocrinology researcher at Paris-Saclay University, said that the CS compound contained in most types of tear gas, including those used by French police, breaks down in the body into several substances. One of them, she said, may disrupt thyroid function. She also linked severe menstrual pain to the direct activation of pain receptors by the CS compound.

Use of gas at protests

French police widely used tear gas during a protest movement that began over conditions in schools and intensified amid the cost-of-living crisis. On October 17 alone, law enforcement officers fired 22,000 canisters. Witnesses at several demonstrations accused police of using gas without warning, including on narrow streets, near schools, and in the Paris metro.

In 2020, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights warned that the use of tear gas in large quantities could cause tissue necrosis in the respiratory tract and digestive system, pulmonary edema, and internal bleeding. One lawmaker from the France Unbowed party called on the government to suspend the use of gas pending further research. The collective also received reports of miscarriages that people linked to gas exposure, but researchers have not yet established such a connection.

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