France to deploy 70,000 security personnel amid protests — Dawn

New protests by trade unions and student groups are planned in France on Saturday, while the Yellow Vests movement intends to hold a separate demonstration, banned by the authorities, at Place de la Concorde in central Paris. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that 70,000 police officers and security personnel would be deployed across the country, Dawn reports.

Student associations and trade unions will hold an authorized march in Paris against the high cost of living and in support of young people. At the same time, Yellow Vests activists refused to join the march and urged supporters to gather at Place de la Concorde, near the National Assembly and the Élysée Palace.

Call for disobedience

Benjamin Bal, a member of the movement's coordinating committee, said that the Yellow Vests were calling for mass disobedience. The movement already held street protests eight years ago against President Emmanuel Macron's government over a planned fuel tax increase.

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Nuñez said law enforcement officers were prepared for possible unrest and looting. Most demonstrations in recent weeks have been peaceful, although some were accompanied by clashes with police and acts of vandalism. On October 17, France saw its worst unrest in recent years.

Trade union demands

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of workers went on strike and took to the streets in various French cities. According to the Interior Ministry, the protests were generally peaceful, although clashes occurred in several cities; 642 people were detained. Police actions have been criticized as excessively harsh, and dozens of internal investigations have been launched following allegations of violence against demonstrators.

Trade unions are demanding an increase in the minimum wage, overall pay rises, tax reforms, and improved study conditions for young people. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu plans to discuss wages and purchasing power on Monday with representatives of trade unions and employers' organizations.

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