Nationwide demonstrations against gender-based violence are scheduled in France on Saturday and are expected to draw thousands of people. As France 24 reports, feminist organizations, trade unions, students and participants in the Yellow Vests movement are expected to join the actions.

CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet said that organizers are calling for a “feminist tidal wave” in cities across the country to draw attention to the need to end sexist and sexual violence.

Two marches in Paris

Two separate marches are due to take place in Paris from 14:00. The police prefecture forecasts a total attendance of about 40,000 people.

The #NousToutes collective plans to march from Place de la République to Place de la Nation, condemning gender-based, social and state violence. Another action, organized by the Feminist Strike coalition of associations and trade unions, is set to proceed from Place du Panthéon to Place d’Italie, demanding the elimination of violence against women. Participants in the Yellow Vests movement also called for demonstrations against sexist and sexual violence and in support of gender equality.

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Demand to pass a law

One of the protesters’ main demands is the adoption of a bill against sexism and sexual violence. The document provides for measures at all stages of combating violence against women and children, from prevention to compensation for harm.

France’s National Assembly adopted the text on October 13, and the Senate is due to consider it in January. Florian Volte, a representative of the Women’s Foundation, said that the text must be voted on before the parliamentary session scheduled for February 28, 2027, and must also receive sufficient funding. The organization estimates the cost of its implementation at €4 billion per year.

According to an official report released on Wednesday, more than 100 femicides occurred in France last year. In 2024, 272,000 women were victims of rape, while 1.3 million people experienced sexual harassment.

The feminist demonstrations are taking place amid the seventh consecutive Saturday of protests over the cost of living and students’ demands for increased funding for schools and universities. According to France 24, participation in these actions is declining: several hundred thousand people took to the streets on the first Saturday of protests, October 17, while tens of thousands did so last week.

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