French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has ordered an internal investigation into Paris prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny. He wants to determine why the prosecutor was at the headquarters of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party when police arrived there.

As Politico Europe reports, the raid took place as part of an investigation into claims of a possible leak of confidential judicial information from the Interior Ministry to the party. The official under investigation, Hugues Moutou, resigned from his position as the senior state representative in the Centre-Val de Loire region and was due to officially leave office on Wednesday.

Meeting at the headquarters

During the raid, de Rocquigny was meeting with Jean-Paul Garraud, a former magistrate and National Rally member of the European Parliament. Garraud told Franceinfo that they discussed the fight against drug trafficking and did not discuss the investigation into the party.

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Last week, de Rocquigny told AFP that his presence at the headquarters was unrelated to the case. According to him, he had come to have coffee with an acquaintance who is a party representative. The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announced investigation.

Questions of professional ethics

Darmanin said it was necessary to establish whether senior officials could have passed information to the National Rally. According to him, such actions could constitute a crime and would run contrary to the requirement of independence for judicial officials.

The minister also believes that de Rocquigny behaved improperly because he did not inform his superiors about his presence during the raid and met with an acquaintance during working hours without taking leave. The internal investigation is to determine whether any sensitive information was discussed during the meeting.

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