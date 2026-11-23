A highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of bird flu was detected at a poultry farm in the Pas-de-Calais department in northern France. The infection killed 80 of the 4,300 birds, while the remaining flock was culled, The Independent reports, citing the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Heightened alert level

The outbreak was recorded on Thursday. The following day, France introduced a high alert level for bird flu. It provides for mandatory restrictions, including keeping poultry indoors.

The spread of bird flu is causing concern among governments and the poultry industry: in recent years, the disease has wiped out flocks in various countries, disrupted supplies and contributed to rising food prices.

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Measures in Scotland

Earlier this month, Scotland also declared a bird flu prevention zone following an increase in virus detections among kept and wild birds. All poultry keepers there must comply with enhanced biosecurity rules: fencing in free-range birds, cleaning and disinfecting footwear and concrete surfaces, and keeping domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry.

According to monitoring data, the highly pathogenic virus is circulating among wild birds in the United Kingdom, while the risk to domestic and other kept birds is assessed as very high. From October to April, six cases of the disease among kept birds were recorded in the United Kingdom.

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