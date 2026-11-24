The Court of Appeal in Versailles, France, has ruled that a police officer will stand trial on charges of murdering 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk. The teenager died during a car stop in June 2023. His death sparked several days of unrest in poorer suburbs of Paris.

Appeal court ruling

As France 24 reports, the Versailles Court of Appeal concluded that there was sufficient evidence against the accused. The court also rejected the defense’s reference to a mitigating circumstance. The decision may still be appealed.

The police officer spent five months in custody before being released in November 2023. He was initially due to stand trial on a murder charge, but he appealed that decision.

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Video of the car stop

After Nahel’s death, mobile phone footage emerged showing police officer Florian M. shooting the teenager at point-blank range inside the car during a stop on a busy street. Police initially said that Nahel had driven the vehicle toward an officer. However, the recording showed two police officers beside a stationary car, one of whom was holding a gun pointed at the driver.

In March, the Court of Appeal ruled that the police officer should be tried on the less serious charge of violence resulting in death, before a court without a jury. In June, France’s highest court overturned that decision, clearing the way for the case to be heard on a murder charge.

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