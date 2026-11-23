At the second national Choose France summit, France will present 273 industrial projects by French companies providing for €14.9 billion in new investment. The total value of the announced package amounts to €42.5 billion, Euronews reports.

Business gathering in Paris

About 250 executives from CAC 40 companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-cap companies and startups are expected at the event on November 23 at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris. Industry Minister Sébastien Martin and Economy Minister Roland Lescure will also take part.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to begin the day with a visit to Airbus in Toulouse and end it with a dinner at the Élysée Palace. Several ministers and more than 150 executives of large and small companies, including Danone and Urgo, have been invited.

Energy, aviation and healthcare

The Choose France summit is usually focused on foreign investors, but its French version is intended to demonstrate investments by local businesses. During the first such event a year earlier, the authorities reported €30.4 billion in investment across 151 projects.

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About 30% of the projects in this year's package receive state support, including through the France 2030 plan. The largest initiatives concern energy, the space industry and healthcare; a significant share of the projects will be implemented by small and medium-sized enterprises in the Île-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Normandy regions.

Two programmes together amount to €17.5 billion, or more than 40% of all announced investment. Groupe ADP, which manages Paris airports, is implementing a €9.5 billion infrastructure programme. Power grid operator RTE announced an €8 billion programme. Lyon-based Elyse Energy will also present a €1.6 billion project for an aviation biofuel plant in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department.

At the same time, according to France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, Insee, business investment in the country had declined for a fourth consecutive quarter by the end of October. The draft budget under consideration by parliament provides for an increase in a number of levies on companies in 2027.

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