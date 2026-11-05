Workers in France have launched a nationwide strike at the call of trade unions. Organizers expect protests to take place in 260 cities and towns. Participants are demanding an increase in the minimum wage and pay for all workers, tax reforms, and improved conditions in schools.

Actions in several cities

In the morning, protesters gathered in Marseille and Lyon in the south of the country, as well as in Nantes in western France. A rally in Paris was scheduled for 13:00 GMT. The Ministry of Education forecast that 16% of teachers nationwide would join the strike.

On the eve of the protests, President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting on defense and security to ensure public order, Al Jazeera reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests have continued since September

Regular demonstrations in France have been taking place since September, when students began protesting poor conditions in public high schools. The actions later spread across the country and encompassed a broader range of grievances related to the rising cost of living.

According to Reuters, police used tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon. France has also been criticized over its actions during the protests: several people have made allegations of police violence.

Reuters also reported that a meeting of G7 foreign ministers was moved at the last minute from Marseille to Paris amid six weeks of nationwide protests. Diplomats who spoke to the agency called the decision chaotic and said it would damage France's image.

Read us on