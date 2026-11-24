The prosecutor’s office of the French department of Seine-Maritime has opened an investigation into the possible improper use of funds from the Le Havre urban community, chaired by presidential candidate Édouard Philippe. Investigators are examining the possible payment for his legal defense using local community funds.

Payment for legal services

As Anadolu Agency reports, citing BFMTV, the investigation was launched after judicial authorities were notified of the possible improper use of public funds. It concerns the Le Havre urban community’s spending on a law firm retained by Philippe in another case.

That case is linked to allegations of granting advantages and abuse of office. According to BFMTV, the law firm may have been paid nearly €30,000 to cover the costs of Philippe’s defense. The complainant’s lawyer said that using public funds to pay for the personal legal defense of an elected official is strictly prohibited.

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Previous proceedings

The new investigation is linked to a broader judicial inquiry launched by France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office in May 2026. It concerns the creation in 2020 of the Le Havre Digital City digital hub and an association to manage the facility, chaired by one of Le Havre’s deputy mayors.

The initial report in this case was filed by a former employee of the Le Havre urban community. She alleged that Philippe helped one of his deputy mayors obtain a position in exchange for political and institutional support. In these proceedings, Philippe has the status of an assisted witness: at that stage, the judges found insufficient grounds for formal charges.

Several weeks ago, the complainant filed a separate complaint after learning of the alleged payment of more than €28,000 in Philippe’s legal expenses using the urban community’s funds. She was questioned by investigators on Monday. Philippe himself said that the opening of the new investigation does not concern him and called it a continuation of the case involving the same complainant.

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