French police are investigating allegations against actor Gérard Depardieu and writer Michel Houellebecq over the alleged gang rape and assault of a woman during the filming of Thalasso in December 2018. As The Guardian reports, two sources familiar with the case confirmed to AFP that the investigation is ongoing.

The actress's statement

Investigative outlet Mediapart reported that an actress and dancer from Eastern Europe, identified in the report under the pseudonym Alexandra, filed a police complaint in 2025. She was 32 and working in France at the time of the alleged attack.

According to Alexandra, Depardieu and Houellebecq attacked her by pinning her down during one of the scenes while the cameras were filming. In her police statement, she referred to “deep humiliation” and “unspeakable shame”. Mediapart also quoted her as saying that she was in a state of paralysis and dissociation during the incident.

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The director's and defence's position

AFP reported that the film's director, Guillaume Nicloux, is also accused of complicity in sexual violence. Nicloux told Mediapart that he noticed “no coercion” during filming, but apologised to Alexandra. The actress's lawyers did not respond to The Guardian's request, nor did Depardieu's representatives. The outlet also contacted Houellebecq's publishers but received no response.

The film Thalasso was released in 2019. In it, Depardieu and Houellebecq played versions of themselves who meet at a wellness centre and engage in lengthy philosophical conversations.

Depardieu's previous conviction

This week, Depardieu abandoned his appeal against his 2025 conviction in a case involving sexual assault against two women on another film set in 2021 and apologised to them. The court found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 55-year-old set decorator and a 35-year-old assistant director while working on the film Les Volets Verts in Paris. The suspended sentence remained in force, and the actor's name was added to France's sex offenders register.

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