In France, at least 31 people have sustained serious injuries as a result of security forces’ actions since protests began in September. Of them, 16 suffered permanent eye injuries or lost a limb, according to an AFP tally compiled from testimonies by victims, their lawyers and data from non-governmental organizations, Channel NewsAsia reports.

More than 140 investigations

French authorities have not released official data on the number of injured demonstrators. However, as of early November, the police internal investigations service had opened more than 140 inquiries into reports of alleged violence by law enforcement officers.

Human rights organizations accuse security forces of unjustified use of force while dispersing crowds with batons and using crowd-control grenades at close range. France’s Interior Ministry said that police actions were lawful and proportionate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Testimonies of victims

Twenty-five-year-old art student Pranni Ush said that on October 17 at Place de la République in Paris, an object struck her leg that she and her lawyer believe was part of a tear gas canister. According to AFP, she suffered an open fracture of both lower-leg bones, underwent three surgeries, as well as skin and tissue grafts. Her leg is held in place by an external device with 15 rods.

Thirty-nine-year-old podiatrist Rémi Aubert said that on October 31 in Marseille, police officers struck him in the face with a baton and knocked him to the ground as he was leaving a restaurant after a protest. He said that eight of his teeth were knocked out or broken, and his nose was broken. The man also reported nightmares and other symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Another 21-year-old protest participant in Marseille, who asked not to be named because of online threats, sustained a serious leg injury. European Hospital in Marseille said that a crowd-control grenade left a six-centimeter wound in her leg. The woman and her lawyer believe that the wound contained a fragment of the fuse from a GM2L grenade, which produces a loud explosion and releases tear gas.

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