Protests are taking place in France for the sixth consecutive Saturday. Demonstrators are taking to the streets over the rising cost of living and the government's handling of social unrest that has continued for several weeks. This was reported by France 24.

Reasons for the rallies

The report notes that protesters oppose the rising cost of living. They also express dissatisfaction with the actions of the French government in response to weeks of social unrest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Context of the protests

This Saturday marked the sixth consecutive Saturday on which demonstrators have held rallies. The protests are taking place ahead of France's presidential elections, scheduled for 2027.

France 24 published a video report about the new day of protests on November 21, 2026. In it, journalist Antonia Kerrigan reports on the events.

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