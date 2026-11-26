In France, Marine Le Pen's ally Jordan Bardella has again been accused of making antisemitic remarks after Mediapart and the newspaper Le Monde published excerpts of his alleged private Facebook correspondence. As France 24 reports, the conversations were with a former school acquaintance of Bardella and dated from the year the politician turned 18.

Content of the published correspondence

According to Mediapart and Le Monde, Bardella allegedly wrote in the messages that banks are run by Zionists and also mentioned a desire for a new world order with its capital in Jerusalem. The outlets said that certain details in the correspondence could indicate that Bardella was its author, including references to his teachers at the time, his parents, and teaching French to foreigners. He also described the latter episode in his 2024 autobiography.

Mediapart reported that it had possessed these excerpts as early as September, when it first wrote about Bardella's alleged antisemitic Facebook comments in 2013. At the time, the outlet did not publish the additional fragments in order not to reveal the source's identity. The school acquaintance later agreed to provide the materials for publication after Bardella rejected the previous accusations, Mediapart and Le Monde said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bardella's denials

Through a lawyer, the 31-year-old Bardella categorically rejected the new allegations, calling them an unacceptable attempt to cause harm. He had previously also denied any wrongdoing in connection with the period when he was an activist for the National Front, now called the National Rally.

Bardella has already filed two legal complaints against Mediapart over the previous allegations. He is one of Le Pen's key allies; France 24 calls her a candidate for president of France, and he could lead the government if she wins next year's election.

Read us on