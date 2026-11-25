In France, the International Tennis Integrity Agency has charged French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech with refusing to undergo an anti-doping test. The case concerns an alleged incident in Brittany which, according to the French publication L'Equipe, occurred in June. Channel NewsAsia reports this, citing Reuters.

The case will be heard by an independent tribunal

The International Tennis Integrity Agency, which oversees compliance with anti-doping and anti-corruption rules in tennis, confirmed that the charge had been brought. The ITIA said that an independent tribunal would hear the case at the beginning of next year.

The agency also expressed disappointment over the disclosure of details of the case. The ITIA said it seeks to keep such proceedings confidential and declined to comment on the details of the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rinderknech denies wrongdoing

In an Instagram post, 31-year-old Rinderknech denied the charge. He said that he had already asked the ITIA for his case to be heard by an independent tribunal and stated that he considers himself innocent.

The tennis player said he would present all details of the situation to the tribunal and would not comment publicly on the circumstances of the case before the hearing. He also said that he had never used banned substances.

L'Equipe reported that Rinderknech could face a four-year ban over the alleged refusal to undergo testing. The Frenchman is ranked 57th in the world and has no ATP singles titles.

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