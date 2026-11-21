A court in Paris sentenced three police officers in the case of the brutal beating of Black music producer Michel Zecler in 2020. As France 24 reports, two officers were sentenced to five years in prison: for one of them, three years of the sentence were suspended, and for the other, three and a half years were suspended.

Sentences for three police officers

The third police officer was also given a five-year sentence, four years of which were suspended. He must serve one year under electronic monitoring rather than in prison.

The officers stopped Zecler near his studio in Paris on November 21, 2020. They accused him of not wearing a mandatory protective mask during the Covid-19 pandemic and suspected him of using cannabis. The officers then pushed the producer into the entrance of the office and brutally beat him. The attack was recorded by the studio's security cameras.

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Video disproved the police officers' version

In their arrest report, the police officers claimed that the producer hit them and tried to take a baton from them. However, video footage published several days later by the French media outlet Loopsider contradicted this version.

According to a medical report, Zecler suffered craniofacial trauma, injuries to his lip and scalp, as well as a complete rupture of his biceps tendon. Due to his injuries, he was unable to work for 45 days. Convictions in cases involving alleged police violence in France are rare, as most such cases are handled internally.

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