During a search of the home of Kevin Tessier, a suspect in the October shooting in the French town of Trappes, investigators found a note containing the names and phone numbers of four public figures associated with left-wing political forces. As France 24 reports, the 39-year-old man was formally placed under investigation on charges including murder and attempted murder in connection with terrorist activity.

Contacts of politicians and an activist

The note listed the contacts of Green Party MPs Aymeric Caron and Sandrine Rousseau, La France Insoumise MP David Guiraud, and activist Assa Traoré, who campaigns against racism and police violence.

Tessier told investigators that he had taken the numbers from a website where leaked personal data had been published and called these people “left-wingers.” He denied intending to attack them. The prosecutor’s office said that the case file contained no other evidence of a prepared plan of violence against these four people.

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Investigation into the shooting

According to the prosecutor’s office, the crime was committed because of the victims’ actual or perceived belonging to a particular race, ethnic group, nation or religion. During questioning, Tessier admitted that he shot at a Black man, as well as two men whom he assumed might be of North African origin. He also said that he tried to shoot at a woman wearing a veil, but the weapon jammed.

Investigators recovered 128 spent shell casings at various locations. One person was killed and five others were wounded in the shooting, including an 11-year-old girl who is in serious condition. Tessier does not agree that he should be called a terrorist and told investigators that he acted for France.

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