In France, on the morning of November 10, students blocked the entrances to 49 of the country’s approximately 3,700 lycées. The actions are taking place amid protests for improved learning conditions, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing France’s Ministry of Education.

Protests in Paris

French authorities expected several thousand lycée pupils and university students to take part in a demonstration in Paris later in the day. The lycées in question are intended for young people aged 15 to 18.

Student protests, which have continued since September, have grown into broader demonstrations over the cost of living in recent weeks. Some of them were accompanied by isolated incidents of violence and accusations of police brutality.

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Demands of students and trade unions

Student and teacher trade unions called in a joint statement for stronger mobilization and continued pressure on the government. Riyad Rani, head of the student association, said that protesters were standing not only for themselves, but also for teachers and their working conditions.

The government announced the gradual replacement of the online selection platform for admission to higher education institutions, as well as additional funding for some of the most troubled schools. Students consider these steps insufficient. Trade unions also criticized the promise to raise the minimum wage by 0.6% in addition to the standard inflation indexation and called for a new day of strikes and protests on November 17.

According to the authorities, about 575,000 people took part in cost-of-living actions across the country last Thursday, while trade unions estimated the number of participants at 1.5 million.

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