Student protests in France enter eighth week — The Guardian

In France, student protests over learning conditions have entered their eighth week: over the past two months, hundreds of lycées have been barricaded with rubbish bins or closed because of security risks. Thousands of final-year students, including those not directly participating in the protests, have missed up to 150 hours of classes since the end of September, The Guardian reports.

Students are demanding repairs to neglected buildings, more teachers to replace absent colleagues, solutions to overcrowded classrooms, and fairer conditions for university admissions. The most acute situation has developed in the Paris region and other cities, including Toulouse. Remote learning only rarely fully makes up for missed lessons, and some teenagers have not attended school for four or five weeks.

Injuries and incidents of violence

According to The Guardian, the authorities initially responded to the protests by tightening security and deploying police near schools. During clashes, people sustained injuries from police weaponry, including children who lost an arm or an eye. Since the protests began, more than 360 students and 245 school employees have been injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Teachers’ unions accuse the government of allowing the situation to escalate into a dangerous wave of violence. Fireworks have been set off near schools and in classrooms in different parts of the country. A local councillor near Paris who was trying to mediate outside a school was struck in the chest by a petrol bomb. At the same time, the government and unions stress that those involved in violence are not the same students who are peacefully campaigning for the right to education.

Teachers call for a return to learning

Heads of lycées held their own demonstrations, saying they could not cope with the chaos and uncertainty. At least 50 school leaders have submitted requests to resign. Julien Roy, a history and geography teacher from Tours who represents the SNALC education union in the Indre-et-Loire department, said there was a “crisis of trust” and a need for de-escalation.

According to him, some students are afraid to enter schools because of the police presence, and the tension particularly affects teenagers who already had difficulties with learning. Teachers are also concerned about students’ preparation for the baccalaureate exams. An English teacher at a lycée in the Créteil area said that she supports students’ peaceful demands but fears that the school year could be disrupted.

Read us on