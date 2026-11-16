In France, more than 4,900 suspects have been detained since October 17 in connection with riots during protests. According to Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, as of November 3, 2,290 people had been referred for criminal prosecution, while 404 had already received prison sentences. Most of those detained are men aged 18 to 25, The Japan Times reports.

The protests began in September with small demonstrations over conditions in public schools. They were later joined by people dissatisfied with the high cost of living and the state of public services, including parents, teachers, trade unions, left-wing politicians and participants in the Yellow Vests movement.

Riots on October 17

On October 17, riots swept Paris, Marseille and Lyon. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, more than 500,000 people protested across the country that day, including around 110,000 in Paris. Over 24 hours, about 3,000 businesses were ransacked, from expensive stores to supermarkets.

In Paris, separate groups smashed shop windows, built barricades and set fire to cars and bicycles. In Marseille, people dressed in black entered City Hall and toppled a bust of Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic. In Limoges, rioters set fire to the city hall building, while a tourist office caught fire in Lyon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

French authorities said activists from far-left groups had taken part in the violence and, according to their version, used black bloc tactics. At the same time, three police officers and an intelligence officer who spoke to the outlet said they could not confirm that such groups had played a leading role in the riots.

Complaints about police actions

Police actions were also criticized after some young protesters sustained severe injuries. France's Interior Ministry reported 161 internal investigations opened since September over allegations of violence by police officers. UN experts and other human rights specialists voiced concern over the detention of nearly 7,000 minors during sometimes violent school blockades.

To prevent a recurrence of violence, the government reinforced police with additional forces at subsequent demonstrations, imposed curfews and banned a number of marches. Nuñez said that 70,000 police officers and gendarmes maintained order at subsequent protests, although security forces continued to face violence.

Read us on