On the morning of November 5, the day of a nationwide strike, 81 of around 3,700 high schools were blocked in France. This is about 2.2% of such educational institutions, The Rio Times reports, citing France’s Ministry of Education.

As of 10:00 a.m. Paris time, the student union Union syndicale lycéenne, which is participating in the protest movement, said that more than 1,000 schools had “come to a standstill.” The difference in estimates is explained by different counting criteria: the ministry counts blockades, while the union also includes institutions closed by authorities or blocked off by police.

The number of blockades increased

On the morning of November 2, the first day after the autumn holidays, the ministry counted 41 blocked high schools. Education Minister Édouard Geffray described the situation as relatively minor, but warned that the school year could be at risk for several hundred thousand students.

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He said that people have the right to protest, but should not prevent others from attending classes. In the draft budget for 2027, the government proposed creating 500 additional positions in secondary education and gradually introducing a limit of 28 students per class from autumn 2027.

The strike affected schools and transport

Worker unions joined the student protests, demanding higher wages and changes to the draft budget for 2027. According to the ministry, the share of strikers in public primary schools stood at 17.54%.

Four unions representing employees of the state railway operator SNCF announced a strike. The company warned of minor disruptions to TGV high-speed train services and disruptions on regional routes. Paris operator RATP expected normal operation of the metro, buses and trams, but reduced service on the RER B suburban line. In Paris, a march was planned from Place de la République to Place de la Nation from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

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