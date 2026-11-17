In France, trade unions and the Yellow Vests movement have called for a new nationwide day of protests, which students are expected to join. School administrators say they have been left alone to deal with the consequences of prolonged demonstrations and blockades of educational institutions, Tagesschau reports.

At the end of last week, school principals across the country held solidarity actions. Arnaud, the deputy head of one Paris lycée, said he was injured while trying to unblock an emergency exit that had been blocked by students. According to him, the school faces daily pressure both from parents and students who want classes to continue and from participants in the blockades.

Complaints about pressure on students

Arnaud claims that around 50 politically active students at his lycée are effectively obstructing the education of others. According to him, these students hold left-wing political views, and stickers of the far-left LFI party have appeared on the institution's doors.

He also said that students who want to attend lessons are intimidated by shouting and booing. In Arnaud's view, a small group is putting pressure on a much larger number of schoolchildren who are not taking part in the blockade.

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Restrictions around lycées

The Paris police prefecture has introduced a ban on protests near the lycées most affected by the blockades. The authorities have also preventively banned the sale of pyrotechnic products. School administrators believe such steps are not a political response to the protests.

Anne-Laure La Louette, the head of a lycée in Paris's 19th arrondissement, fears that some students may not return to school. She stressed that an interruption in education is particularly risky for young people who need a stable school structure and do not have the opportunity to catch up on missed material through extra classes at home.

According to Arnaud, after the end of the autumn holidays, participants in the student actions no longer put forward specific demands, instead chanting slogans against President Emmanuel Macron and the police. The concessions proposed by the government have satisfied neither the students nor the trade unions and the Yellow Vests. The protests have continued for an eighth week.

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