French pay-TV channel Canal+ will air the first episode of SNL France, a local adaptation of the American show Saturday Night Live, on December 19. The premiere will be hosted by French comedian and actor Manu Payet, Variety reports.

The 52-minute episode will be broadcast live before a studio audience. It will feature a 10-member comedy ensemble, and the format will include sketches on current topics, pre-recorded segments and live musical performances.

French version of the show

The project is being produced under a license from NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. The co-producers are Mediawan-owned Black Dynamite, Douze Doigts Production and Canal+. The channel has broadcast the original American Saturday Night Live for more than 10 years.

The writing team will be led by comedy duo Hugo Benamozig and David Caviglioli, who worked on the French projects Le Flambeau, Platane and Terrible Jungle. The writers' room also includes cast member Lizon Daniel, who co-wrote the film Call My Agent: The Movie.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cast and musical guest

The first musical guest will be French R&B performer RnBoi, the first artist signed to Aya Nakamura's Nakamura Industrie label. He will perform a new song written for the show.

The cast includes Belgian-American actress, writer and director Bérangère McNeese, Lizon Daniel, Sawsan Abes, Emma Ebouaney, Bertrand Goncalves, François de Brauer, Luca Besse, Simon Costi, Victor Sansano and stand-up comedian Adèle Fougas. The French team also spent a week behind the scenes of the U.S. SNL in New York, studying how the program works. The adaptation will address French culture, current events and popular entertainment.

A previous adaptation of the format was already aired in France: in 2017, channel M6 showed one episode hosted by comedian Gad Elmaleh. The original Saturday Night Live, created by Lorne Michaels in 1975, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

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