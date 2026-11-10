In France, police detained several suspects following searches at three locations, including the Ritz hotel in Paris, in a case involving alleged abuse and human trafficking linked to Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former owner of Harrods and Ritz Paris. BBC News reports.

London police said that French law enforcement officers conducted searches on October 13 and 14. British police officers were present during the operation in France but did not directly take part in it.

Searches in Paris and Saint-Tropez

French authorities said investigators interviewed several victims and are conducting the investigation in cooperation with British authorities. Searches and evidence collection took place at the Ritz hotel in Paris’s 1st arrondissement, at the Villa Saint-Thérèse in Saint-Tropez, which previously belonged to Al-Fayed, and at Villa Windsor in Paris’s 16th arrondissement.

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Several suspects were taken into police custody but were released after questioning. The French side said that digital materials seized during the searches are being analyzed. The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Victims’ statements and the reaction of support groups

In September 2024, more than 20 women accused Al-Fayed of sexual abuse in a BBC documentary and podcast. One participant in the project said she was sexually abused at the Ritz in Paris, while another said she was raped at Villa Windsor.

Since then, more than 400 alleged victims or witnesses have contacted lawyers. The Justice for Fayed and Harrods Survivors group welcomed the cooperation between French and British law enforcement and called for other properties owned by Al-Fayed to be examined just as thoroughly. The No One Above group said that, in its view, France is treating the case as organized human trafficking.

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