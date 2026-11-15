239 illegal gold mining sites found in French Guiana — France 24

As France 24 reports, rangers in French Guiana counted 239 illegal gold mining sites within a protected area during an aerial survey in early August. The count was conducted while inspecting the area from the air.

Results of the aerial survey

The identified sites are linked to illegal gold mining. The source does not provide details about the location of each site or the people involved in this activity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

WWF assessment

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said that the fight against illegal gold mining in French Guiana is being rapidly lost. According to the organization, this activity is causing an environmental catastrophe and catastrophic health consequences.

France 24 also notes that illegal gold mining poses a threat to the forests and Indigenous communities of French Guiana.

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