The new Walyalup Bridge will open in the Australian city of Fremantle on Sunday. It will begin operating four months ahead of schedule, ABC News reports.

The old 86-year-old wooden Fremantle Traffic Bridge was closed in February to build the new crossing. The work was initially expected to take 12 months. At the same time, the project’s cost more than doubled, rising from $230 million announced in 2021 to $596 million.

Accident on the old bridge

Among the first people to walk across the new bridge will be 92-year-old Jen Middleton. In 1956, when she was 22, she and two colleagues survived after their car fell from the old bridge from a height of about 10 metres.

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During their lunch break, Middleton was teaching her colleague Barbara Shimmon to drive, while Thelma Davis was sitting in the back seat. According to Middleton, while travelling from Mosman Park to Fremantle, the car skidded on a rain-wet section of road covered with oil. The vehicle hit a concrete support, overturned and fell from the bridge. All three women avoided serious injuries, although they went to work with cushions the following week because of bruising.

Features of the new crossing

The new 500-metre bridge has the same number of traffic lanes as its predecessor, but wider pedestrian paths and greater clearance for boats. It is Australia’s first extradosed bridge, combining cantilever elements and cable-stayed supports in its design.

Walyalup will become the third Fremantle Traffic Bridge. The first was built by convicts in the mid-19th century, while the second opened in 1939 and was recently demolished.

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