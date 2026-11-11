Germany sees competition risks from PayPal rules — Channel NewsAsia

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said that a PayPal rule prohibiting online sellers from charging customers an additional fee for using this payment method may restrict competition and violate competition law.

Regulator’s preliminary assessment

This is the preliminary assessment of the authority, also known by its German name, Bundeskartellamt. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the regulator links the possible restriction to competition among different payment services.

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PayPal’s response

In a statement, the antitrust authority said that a ban on online merchants imposing such a surcharge could be contrary to competition law provisions. The assessment does not mean that a violation has already been established: it was formulated as the regulator’s preliminary position.

PayPal did not immediately comment in response to journalists’ request regarding the antitrust authority’s statement. The report does not provide the company’s position on the German authority’s findings. The material was published on November 11, 2026, and identified Reuters as the source.

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