In Fukuoka, Japan, a teachers' union obtained working time records in which nearly all teachers at municipal junior high schools were listed as having zero minutes of breaks. Japanese labor law stipulates that employers must provide workers with breaks.

Data from 72 schools

As The Japan Times reports, the union received the documents from the municipal board of education following an information access request. The materials cover timesheets for approximately 4,000 teachers and other staff members at all 72 municipal junior high schools in the city from April through June.

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More than 48,000 pages

The documents comprised more than 48,000 pages. Employees' names were concealed, but the timesheets retained the names of schools, work start and end times, as well as break data.

After reviewing the records, the union found that only eight entries listed a value other than zero in the total break duration column. The remaining entries in this column indicated zero minutes of breaks.

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