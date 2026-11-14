At the Lekedi Foundation sanctuary in Gabon, caretakers are seeking a companion for an adult male gorilla named Jojo, who has continued to live without other gorillas since being moved from a private zoo. They are considering placing another rescued animal or a zoo-born gorilla with him, BBC News reports.

Life in isolation

Jojo was captured in the wild when he was less than a year old. According to the report, poachers killed his family, and the baby gorilla was sold to a private zoo. There, he spent almost all of his childhood in a small cage and was isolated from other gorillas.

In 2015, at the age of 11, Jojo stepped onto grass for the first time. More than a decade has passed, but he has had neither a gorilla family nor friends of his own species. Head caretaker Maxe Anakle Makaba says the animal seeks interaction with people, including by collecting leaves to exchange for treats.

Sanctuary director Eric Viyom noted that Jojo makes sounds that adult males in the wild use to call females when women he knows visit the enclosure and leave. In his view, the gorilla feels lonely.

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Finding a companion requires caution

University of Sussex professor Gillian Forrester, who studies the psychology of great apes, called Jojo's case one of the most severe examples of isolation she has seen. Using a thermal imaging camera, the researcher recorded the animal's persistently cold nose — this may indicate an impaired bodily response to stress.

The scientist believes that a social bond with another gorilla could help Jojo. At the same time, transporting an animal from an accredited zoo would require a decision by an international committee, which would have to consider genetics, health status and the compatibility of the individuals. Introductions would be carried out gradually, including through objects carrying the scent of another gorilla.

Some experts caution that such an attempt could cause Jojo additional stress, as he has already reached adulthood. Caretakers hope to find him a compatible female or male. Katie Fawcett, a specialist at the Grace Center, noted that social bonds are necessary to consider releasing the animal into the wild, while returning to nature is the ultimate goal of Jojo's caretakers.

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