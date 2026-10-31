In Hyderabad, Pakistan, a new road between Alamdar Chowk and the old National Highway near Qasim Chowk was opened to traffic even though high-voltage line poles remained in the carriageway. Car drivers and motorcyclists had to maneuver between them, while videos from the road sparked criticism on social media, Dawn reports.

Authorities' position

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that relocating the poles was the responsibility of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, or Hesco. According to him, the power company was allocated funds for this work, but it did not carry it out.

Shah called the construction and opening of the road a strategy intended to increase public pressure on Hesco and speed up the relocation of the lines. Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed acknowledged a degree of oversight by the administration and said barriers and warning signs should have been installed on the section.

At the same time, Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon said that the road had not been formally opened. He claimed that the executing agency and traffic police had installed barriers, signs, and other restrictions, but people bypassed them every day.

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Relocation of power networks

The 1.6-kilometer road with two carriageways is part of three road projects with a total value of 1.06 billion Pakistani rupees. Work on the project began in April.

Hesco representative Sadiq Kubar said that the Qasimabad substation near Alamdar Chowk supplies 27 feeders, 24 of which pass through this area. According to him, 22 feeders had already been moved to new poles and connected, while the remaining five still had to be connected.

Memon also said that as of October 28, 97 poles had been relocated, while the others were planned to be moved by November 10. He added that only an intermediate surface layer had been laid on the road, while the final asphalt layer had not yet been installed.

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