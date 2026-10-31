In Ghana, the average unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 24 was 32.4% in the first three quarters of 2025. For the broader age group of 15 to 35, the figure was 21.9%, while the average national unemployment rate stood at 12.8%, The Rio Times reports, citing the Ghana Statistical Service.

Official statistics data

The figures are presented in the annual publication Ghana in Numbers, 2025, which summarizes government statistics on population, the economy, the social sphere, public administration, and the environment. Unemployment indicators are based on the quarterly labour force survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service.

In statistics, unemployed people are considered to be those who do not have a job, are available for employment, and are seeking work. According to the service, in 2025, about 12 million Ghanaian residents were aged 15 to 35, accounting for approximately one-third of the country's population.

Youth outside employment and education

In the first three quarters of 2025, the share of people aged 15–35 who were not working, studying, or undergoing vocational training averaged 17.9%. In the third quarter, there were nearly 2 million such people, more than 60% of whom were women.

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In cities, this indicator stood at 20.6%, while in rural areas it was 18%. The highest level was recorded in Ghana's Central Region, at 25.3%.

Informal employment

More than 70% of all jobs in Ghana were informal. About 65% of employed young people said their skills matched their jobs, but only 58% believed their level of education met the requirements of their positions.

The Statistical Service also noted that the share of children aged 0 to 14 in the country's population declined from 41.8% in 2000 to 35% in 2025, while the share of young people remained at about 35%.

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