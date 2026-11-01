In Taiwan’s Kaohsiung, two leading mayoral candidates — Lai Jui-lung of the Democratic Progressive Party and Ko Chih-en of the Kuomintang — held a debate on Friday evening. The main topics were the future of the former 205th Arsenal site and political donations, Taipei Times reports.

Future of the arsenal site

The 205th Arsenal, which was under the Armaments Bureau, completed its relocation from central Kaohsiung to Dashu District last year. Its site covers 57 hectares. Founded in 1945, the arsenal produced small arms with a caliber of less than 40 mm for the armed forces.

Lai Jui-lung said that the site is located near the Asia New Bay Area, which the city is developing as a major commercial and industrial hub. In his view, the plot should be reserved for future industrial development. He also criticized Ko Chih-en’s proposal to relocate City Hall and the City Council there, describing the project as a significant financial burden for the city.

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Ko Chih-en responded that her opponent had not presented a clear development plan for the large site. She criticized references to the possible involvement of Nvidia or the creation of an artificial intelligence park, calling those proposals insufficiently developed. The candidate proposed turning the former arsenal into a special district similar to Manhattan in New York, which, under her plan, would surpass Taipei’s Xinyi commercial district.

Dispute over donations and the budget

Ko Chih-en also questioned Lai, who like her is a legislator, about donations from solar energy companies and hearings he held. She claimed that the hearings could have benefited their business. Lai said that he had always declared political donations in accordance with the law, and that the hearings had been organized to discuss energy development directions with the participation of officials, scholars and business representatives.

Separately, Lai accused the Kuomintang of pushing an idea to increase Taipei’s share in the distribution of state revenues by 3% during amendments to the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures in 2024. Ko denied that the amendments passed by the legislature contained such a provision and accused her rival of spreading rumors and making personal attacks.

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