Researchers at Harvard University in Cambridge, United States, have created an experimental platform to initiate human torso morphogenesis in vitro — in cell culture. The work used local delivery of signaling molecules to epithelial cysts formed from human pluripotent stem cells, Nature reports.

Local signal delivery

The platform is based on an array of PDMS polymer microwells. Cells were seeded onto a defined Matrigel pattern and then cultured together with microparticles retained in the wells. These microparticles were used for local delivery of signals to cellular structures.

At one stage, the authors tested local BMP delivery to cysts made from human pluripotent cells. The team also created fluorescent reporter cell lines to track the dynamics of BMP4 and FOXF1 over time.

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Analysis of cellular profiles

To analyze the results, the researchers used single-cell RNA sequencing and bulk RNA-seq. The data obtained in the study are deposited in the GEO database under accession numbers GSE306808 and GSE347564, respectively.

The authors also compared cellular profiles with previously published single-cell analysis data from human embryos and reanalyzed datasets on mouse gastrulation, crab-eating macaque embryos, gastruloids, and axial organoids. Code for image and transcriptomic data analysis, clustering, and comparison of the model with embryonic data has been released under the MIT license. Some of the authors are inventors on a Harvard University patent application concerning the delivery of signals by microparticles to epithelial cysts for the creation of organoids.

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