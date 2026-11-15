In Havana, an alternative garbage collection service keeps a district clean with 46 employees and 15 electric vehicles. Public services also lack fuel, causing garbage to accumulate on the streets in some parts of the Cuban capital.

As Tagesschau reports, the idea for alternative garbage collection was proposed by small entrepreneur Yasiel Hernández Román. The state covers part of the cleaning fee, while private individuals or hotels pay the rest. One of the workers, Alexis Nueva, used to be a bus driver but lost his job due to the gasoline shortage.

Outages and fuel shortages

According to the publication, Cuba's energy crisis sharply worsened after US President Donald Trump blocked oil supplies to the country. Cinemas, theaters, and cultural centers were closed because of power disruptions.

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Cuba expert Bert Hoffmann of Hamburg's GIGA Institute said that since January, only one oil tanker has been allowed to dock in Cuba. According to him, the electricity shortage leads to food spoilage, water pumps shutting down, and deteriorating daily living conditions. Garbage collection workers spoke of nights without a fan, sleep problems, and being unable to cook food.

Private initiatives amid the crisis

In Havana, 29-year-old David González turns his home into a venue for parties, concerts, literary readings, and political discussions every week. During outages, a 10-kilowatt-hour battery from Spain powers the refrigerator, sound system, and other equipment. According to González, 20 hours of regular electricity supply per week are already considered a luxury.

Hoffmann also noted that the Cuban peso has lost more than half of its value against the euro in several months. Wages and pensions are not keeping pace with rising prices, while it is easier to buy goods for those who receive foreign-currency remittances from relatives abroad.

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