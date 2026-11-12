In Macquarie Harbour on the west coast of the Australian state of Tasmania, 1,907 tonnes of farmed salmon died from October 2024 to December 2025. The data from Tasmania's Environment Protection Authority (EPA) was obtained by the environmental organization Environment Tasmania through a freedom of information request, ABC News reports.

Dispute over the mortality rate

Environment Tasmania said that under the limit on the volume of feed in the harbour, up to 9,500 tonnes of salmon can be grown there annually. In its view, the dead fish account for about 15% of the maximum possible production volume over 15 months.

However, Salmon Tasmania chief executive John Whittington disputed this method of calculation. According to him, mortality is determined by the number of fish that died rather than their weight. He said that less than 8% of the fish that were in Macquarie Harbour at any given time died during the specified period.

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Earlier data obtained through another request at the end of 2024 referred to the deaths of 1,149 tonnes of salmon over seven months, from September 2023 to March 2024. The causes of the fish deaths are not stated in the new data. Salmon Tasmania said that the harbour does not have the P. salmonis bacterium, which caused mass salmon deaths in other parts of Tasmania.

Licences and water conditions

The EPA regulates operations at 10 salmon farming sites in Macquarie Harbour. The environmental licences of the three companies operating there expired almost a year ago, but the companies have applied for new licences and may continue operating until decisions are made on those applications. The regulator said that all licences remain valid under the law.

Macquarie Harbour is the only known habitat of the endangered Maugean skate. Tasmania's Department of Environment is considering granting the harbour critical habitat status for this species. The EPA previously required salmon companies to additionally oxygenate the water; the total water oxygenation capacity has now reached the required 10.3 tonnes per day.

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