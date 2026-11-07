Matthias Saintil, whom the country’s National Police called the leader of the Boston gang, was killed during a police operation in Haiti. According to Al Jazeera, Saintil sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the operation and later died in hospital. The outlet reported this, citing a police source.

Police said Saintil was neutralized. In a post published on Friday, law enforcement officials called him the head of the Boston group, named after a neighborhood in Cité Soleil, a poor part of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Prime minister’s reaction

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé welcomed the results of the operation on social media. He wrote in French and Haitian Creole that the country had one fewer gang leader. According to him, the fight to free the country from gang control will continue, and the groups will not be able to sleep.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scale of the crisis

Haiti has suffered for years from escalating gang violence, which intensified particularly after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. According to the UN, gangs control up to 90% of Port-au-Prince, including key roads and seaports. At least 26 groups operate in and around the capital.

The UN also estimates that about half of gang members are children and adolescents under the age of 18. At least 1.4 million people, primarily in the capital area, have fled their homes because of the violence. From July to October 2026, 1,123 Haitians were killed as a result of violence, while another 440 were injured. In July and August, 689 cases of rape linked to gang activity were recorded.

Members of the international Gang Suppression Force began arriving in the country in April. Their 12-month mandate was extended in September until March 2027. At the same time, the force faces shortages of resources and personnel.

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