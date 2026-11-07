In Gaza City, Palestine, 250 Palestinian couples took part in a joint wedding ceremony organized by the UAE humanitarian mission Operation Gallant Knight 3. The event took place on Friday at the Maritime Club on the city’s coast, The National reports.

Wedding for 250 couples

The brides wore wedding dresses and held white and red bouquets, while the men wore dark suits; many of them also wore keffiyehs. The couples exchanged vows before relatives and guests. The ceremony was accompanied by music and celebrations.

Many newlyweds had postponed their marriages because of the war, displacement and financial hardship. According to the publication, the loss of housing, mass displacement and a difficult economic situation have made holding a traditional wedding too expensive for many young Gazans. Participants in the ceremony described the event as a rare opportunity for joy after months of uncertainty and war.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UAE humanitarian mission

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said that Gaza and its residents remain at the center of the Emirates’ humanitarian efforts. According to him, the joint wedding demonstrates that humanitarian aid should not only alleviate suffering but also restore people’s hope.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was launched on November 5, 2023, on the instructions of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed. The mission provides food, medical aid, shelter assistance and psychosocial support in the Gaza Strip. The National notes that more than 136,000 tonnes of aid worth $4.16 billion have been delivered to Gaza as part of the operation.

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