Naim Abu Nahhal, the head of Hamas’s internal security service, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the western part of Gaza City, Palestine. BBC News reported this, citing Gaza’s Hamas-run interior ministry.

Led the service for two months

According to the ministry, 50-year-old Abu Nahhal took up the post in September. His predecessor was captured by Israeli special forces during a raid at that time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the Israeli military had eliminated Abu Nahhal.

Other strikes in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian rescue workers and medics also reported that six people were killed in two other Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday. Three people, including a teenager, were killed in the Wadi Gaza area south of Gaza City.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another three people, including two police officers, were killed in a strike on a police station in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis. Gaza police called the attack part of a campaign against law enforcement officers that, it said, was intended to sow chaos in the territory. The Israeli military said it had struck people it described as terrorists in the area.

Casualties after the ceasefire

Israel has carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip almost daily despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States between Israel and Hamas last October. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, at least 1,679 people have been killed since then; the UN considers its statistics reliable. Israel reports that six of its soldiers have been killed during this period.

The war began after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and another 251 people were taken hostage. Since then, according to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 74,740 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

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