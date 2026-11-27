In the Palestinian city of Gaza, Israeli airstrikes late on Thursday evening destroyed five multi-storey residential buildings in the At-Tuffah and Ash-Shuja'iyya neighborhoods. The buildings contained dozens of apartments, and dozens of families were forced to leave the areas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Seven strikes on two neighborhoods

According to the agency's correspondent, four strikes hit three residential buildings near the Al-Sanafor intersection in the eastern part of At-Tuffah. The buildings were located near areas controlled by the Israeli military. The strikes destroyed these structures and damaged nearby facilities.

In the Ash-Shuja'iyya neighborhood, aircraft carried out three more strikes on two multi-storey buildings after evacuation warnings. These buildings were located near the Ash-Shuja'iyya intersection, outside territories controlled by the Israeli military.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Homes and tents damaged

Neighboring homes, property and tents inhabited by displaced Palestinians were damaged in the strikes. Witnesses said the nighttime airstrikes caused panic: people left the areas in cold weather without having time to take clothing, blankets and essential items.

According to witnesses, displaced families faced a shortage of materials for arranging temporary housing and a lack of alternative accommodation due to the extensive destruction of the city's housing stock. Damage to tents worsened the situation of families who had already lost their homes amid falling temperatures. The agency also reported that the strikes occurred amid what it assessed as continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, 2025.

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