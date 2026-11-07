In the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, two Palestinians were injured after a wall of a building damaged during previous Israeli shelling collapsed due to heavy rain. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a medical source.

Flooded tents

Witnesses told the agency that heavy rainfall flooded thousands of tents inhabited by displaced persons. These include areas near Gaza City’s port, west of Deir al-Balah, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, as well as Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

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Severe weather in the Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip was affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass and heavy precipitation. According to the agency, this worsened the situation of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in worn-out tents without heating and adequate protection from rain and cold.

The report also notes that residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Strip have suffered extensive destruction as a result of Israel’s war against Gaza, which has continued since October 2023.

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