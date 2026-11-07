In the Gaza Strip, 70,000 tents housing displaced Palestinians were flooded during the first 12 hours after the storm began. The Gaza Media Office said this, Anadolu Agency reports. The office also reported the collapse of dozens of walls in buildings damaged by previous Israeli strikes and estimated preliminary direct losses from the severe weather at about $3 million.

Statement by the Joint Arab List

The Joint Arab List in Israel, which won 12 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, stated that heavy rains and flooding are worsening the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The alliance stressed that this is already the fourth winter that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to spend in tents.

The statement said that rain repeatedly floods temporary shelters, leaving people without protection from cold and precipitation. The alliance called attention to the situation of mothers, infants, and entire families left without adequate shelter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured in wall collapses

Earlier on Saturday, medical sources told the agency that four people were injured when two walls collapsed in buildings damaged by previous Israeli strikes in the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

The storm came amid worsening humanitarian conditions in the Strip following the start of the war in October 2023, which caused extensive destruction of housing and infrastructure. According to the agency, a ceasefire regime has been in effect since October 10, 2025, but housing and reconstruction needs still significantly exceed the volume of available aid.

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