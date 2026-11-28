A Palestinian was killed and five others, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing medical and local sources. This occurred amid violations of a ceasefire that, according to the agency, has been in effect since October 10, 2025.

Strikes on Gaza City

According to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital, Ahmed Sihyun was killed near Palestine Stadium in western Gaza City, while another person was wounded. Three more Palestinians were injured, two of them seriously, when an Israeli drone attacked a tent in northern Gaza City.

Local sources also reported that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the yard of a house near Palestine Stadium.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Teenager wounded in Khan Younis

In the southern city of Khan Younis, a 13-year-old boy sustained a moderate abdominal injury after Israeli forces wounded him near the Abu Hamid roundabout. A medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu this.

Local sources said Israeli military vehicles fired intensively toward residential buildings and tents housing displaced Palestinians in central and southern Khan Younis. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 1,705 Palestinians had been killed and another 6,163 wounded as a result of Israeli violations from the start of the ceasefire through Thursday.

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