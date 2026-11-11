At least seven Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza — Dawn

At least seven Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in Palestine on Tuesday as a result of Israeli strikes and shelling. Among the dead were Fadi Rajab and his 13-year-old son Abubakr, Dawn reports, citing local medics.

According to them, the father and son were killed by an airstrike on the roof of a shelter for displaced people in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City. Another person was killed in a strike near a school in the Daraj area.

Strikes in Gaza City and Khan Younis

In Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, a man was killed by Israeli fire. Later, according to medics, an Israeli airstrike hit a metalworking facility in the Sabra area of Gaza City and killed three people.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead 14-year-old Muataz Iyad Daghlas late on Monday in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israel said the military had responded to stone-throwing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews provided assistance to two people with gunshot wounds and transported them to hospital. At the same time, the organization said Israeli forces prevented access to a third wounded person and detained three volunteer paramedics.

Flooding risk in the Gaza Strip

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, said Israel had not allowed the entry of equipment to repair the Sheikh Radwan water collection basin in Gaza City. According to the agency, the basin is contaminated with wastewater and may overflow after heavy rains, creating a risk of flooding and the spread of disease.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said the agency had spent a year working with Israeli authorities and US President Donald Trump's Peace Board on a $3 million repair plan. According to him, the Israeli military body COGAT rejected the project in recent days.

According to Christian Lindmeier, a representative of the World Health Organization, nearly 1 million displaced people in the Gaza Strip are in areas at medium or high risk of flooding. Heavy rains this week have already flooded tens of thousands of tents for displaced Palestinians.

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