Samir Abu Yunis, the Hamas brigade commander in Rafah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said on Sunday that the 53-year-old commander was killed on Saturday. The Israeli army confirmed his death.

Strike in the Khan Younis area

According to CBC World, the Israeli military said it killed Abu Yunis in an overnight strike in the southern Gaza Strip. Medics said the airstrike targeted him on a street in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. They also reported wounded people.

Commanded the brigade in Rafah

According to the Israeli army, Abu Yunis took command of the brigade in Rafah after the previous commander, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on September 15. Hamas said Abu Yunis joined the group’s armed wing in 1991 and held several senior operational positions in Rafah before being appointed commander.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Abu Yunis’s funeral took place on Sunday afternoon in Khan Younis. Hamas said he helped plan and lead the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

A ceasefire reached in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting but did not stop Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip. Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect.

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