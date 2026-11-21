Nine Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip on Friday and Saturday. According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, six people were killed on Friday, while Palestinian media reported three more deaths on Saturday.

Four people were killed in a strike on the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave, the civil defence agency said. Israeli drone strikes also killed one person each in Deir el-Balah and the Nuseirat camp. On Saturday, three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, with injuries also reported.

Strikes during the ceasefire

As The National reports, the attacks occurred despite a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel reached in October last year. On Friday, the Israeli military said it had struck several members of Hamas’s military wing. A day earlier, the army completed a one-day ground operation involving tanks in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The humanitarian situation in the enclave remains critical. The National notes that most of the population has been forced to leave their homes due to Israeli attacks, and at least 80% of buildings have been damaged since the start of the war following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Conditions may worsen because of expected rain and falling temperatures.

Board of Peace warning

The US-backed Board of Peace, which is responsible for ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire, warned this week of the risk that the agreements could collapse. According to AP, its report says that the main threat to the process is the gap between agreed decisions and the situation on the ground.

Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the Board of Peace, told Israeli outlet Ynet that the body could hand Gaza over to the UN if Israel continues to obstruct plans to rebuild the enclave. According to him, Israel is not making progress in fulfilling the commitments Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made to US President Donald Trump. The outlet also writes that Israel has consistently restricted the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

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