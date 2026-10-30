Two Palestinians wounded in Israeli airstrike in Gaza — Anadolu Agency

In Gaza City, Palestine, at least two Palestinians were wounded as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the north of the city. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing medical and local sources.

Strike on a residential building

According to the agency's sources, an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at an apartment in a residential building. Two people sustained minor injuries. The strike occurred amid a ceasefire that, according to the agency, has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 2025.

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Shelling and destruction in other areas

In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army carried out large-scale demolitions of houses in areas under its control east of the city of Al-Masdar, and also shelled the adjacent area with artillery. Eyewitnesses reported destroyed structures and abandoned houses, as well as a loud explosion heard in various parts of the Strip.

In the south of the Strip, Israeli military vehicles fired intensively toward tents for displaced people in the Kizan an-Najjar and Jorat al-Lut areas south of Khan Younis. No information about casualties as a result of this shelling was reported. Gaza's Ministry of Health stated that ceasefire violations had claimed the lives of 1,574 Palestinians and wounded another 5,687 people as of Thursday.

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