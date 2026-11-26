Ten Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of five Israeli strikes and gunfire overnight and on Thursday, France 24 reported. According to representatives of Al-Shifa and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals, where the dead were brought, the incidents occurred in different parts of the enclave.

Strike in Deir al-Balah

One of the strikes hit a residential apartment in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the Gaza Strip. According to hospital representatives, a man and his wife were killed there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

France 24 report

In the France 24 report, Jenny Shin also spoke with journalist Ahmed Dremly. He was in Gaza until six months ago and extensively covered the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Hamas is considering a possible response following the deaths in Gaza. The France 24 video report was published on November 26, 2026, at 21:35.

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